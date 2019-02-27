Pak violates Indian air space in J-K's Poonch, Nowshera sectors, drop bombs, pushed back

Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) Pakistani fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian air space inJammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, senior officials said. The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage. "The jets entered Indian air space over Nowshera and Poonch sectors this morning," officials said.They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol. PTI AB SKL MINMIN