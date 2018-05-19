Pakal Dul hydro power project to provide 12 pc free power to J&K

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The proposed 1,000 megawatt Pakal Dul hydroelectric power project on Marusadar River, a tributary of Chenab River, in Jammu and Kashmir will be completed in 66 months and will provide 12 per cent free power to the state, according to the power ministry.

A foundation stone for construction of the proposed hydroelectric power project in the state was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

In a statement issued in the national capital, the ministry said all clearances have been obtained for the Pakal Dul project, which aims to generate 3,330.18 million units of electricity annually.

The proposed Rs 8,112.12 crore project will not only be the largest hydroelectric power project in the state but also the first storage unit.

The project, to be completed in 66 months, is expected to generate employment for 3,000 persons during construction phase and to 500 persons during operation stage.

"It has been agreed that the government of J&K shall be getting 12 per cent free power after 10 years of commissioning of the project and water usage charges as applicable," the ministry said.

Additional 1 per cent free power will go towards Local Area Development Fund (LADF). Also, the state will have first right to purchase balance power, it added.

Modi also inaugurated the 330 megawatt Kishanganga hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir, which will provide 13 per cent free power to the state besides creating employment opportunity.

The project on the river Kishanganga, a tributary of Jhelum, is estimated to generate 1,712.95 million units of electricity. PTI LUX SBT SBT