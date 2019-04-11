Pakistan government to file fresh corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif's family

Lahore, Apr 11 (PTI) The Pakistan government would file fresh corruption cases against jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's family members after proof of money laundering was found against them, according to media reports.Prime Minister Imran Khan gave approval of filing cases against the Sharifs during a parliamentary meeting here on Wednesday.The federal and provincial departments have collected data regarding the alleged corruption by the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, dunyanews.tv reported.Sharif is the (PML-N) supremo, while his brother Shehbaz is the party's president.The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed three corruption cases against Sharif on the orders of the Supreme Court following the publication of the Panama Papers.Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar were granted bail in September last year in the Avenfield properties case that involved buying of four luxury flats in London through fraudulent means.He was acquitted in December last year in the Flagship Investments corruption case in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal. Shehbaz too is facing charges that he misused his authority while he was the chief minister of Punjab province. PTI RS NSA RS