Pakistan intensifying efforts to increase strength of terrorists along LoC: Army

(Eds: Adding quotes) Jammu, Aug 6 (PTI) Pakistan has intensified its efforts at increasing the strength of terrorists in launch pads along the Line of Control over the past few days and pushing infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir, a top Army officer said on Tuesday. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh added that Pakistan is also initiating ceasefire violations.If the Pakistan Army continues with its disruptive course, the Indian Army will respond with resolve and the costs will be prohibitive for them, he said. A day after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and proposed to split it into two union territories, Lt Gen Singh chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security Agencies at Srinagar to review the operational readiness to meet any contingency that could adversely impact the security situation. According to a press release issued by Udhampur-based Army officials, Lt Gen Singh also said necessary security arrangements had been put in place to ensure peace and security. The Army Commander highlighted that over the past few days, Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing strength of terrorists in launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC), initiating ceasefire violations, pushing infiltrators across the LoC, calibrating terrorist actions in the hinterland and also exploiting the social media to launch a disinformation campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.The Indian Army has given a befitting response, thwarting their nefarious designs of causing disturbances in our country, he said.He urged people not to fall prey to the "enemy's evil designs to poison their minds with incessant propaganda" and exhorted them not to proliferate rumours as well as dissuade their near and dear ones from indulging in rumour-mongering.Lt Gen Singh warned that if the Pakistan Army continued with a disruptive course, the Indian Army would respond with resolve and the cost would be prohibitive for them.Giving details of security of the hinterland, it was highlighted that counter-terrorism and law and order grids had been strengthened.The security forces are suitably deployed to guard important vulnerable points and areas, prepared for crowd control, emerging law and order situations, and also to conduct effective counter-terrorist operations, a defence spokesperson said.The Army Commander stated that security forces were maintaining a high state of alertness and readiness to counter any inimical designs.Serving a note of caution to those who harbour plans to disrupt peace and harmony within, Lt Gen Singh stated that they would be dealt with firmly.The Army Commander complimented all the agencies for their synergised efforts to ensure peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB KJ