Pakistan issues export control list of goods, technologies related to nuclear, biological weapons

By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday issued the revised lists of goods, technologies and equipment related to nuclear and biological weapons that needed official permission for exports.The list was issued under the Export Control Act of 2004, which enables the government to control export, re-export, trans-shipment and transit of goods, technologies, material and equipment related to nuclear and biological weapons and their delivery systems, the Foreign Office said in a statement.Pursuant to the export control on goods, technologies, material and equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery systems Act 2004, the Government of Pakistan has notified revised control lists of goods, technologies, material and equipment that are subject to SECDIV license for export, the statement said..The FO also said that as part of regular review process, the Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revised and updated the control lists, in consultation with other relevant ministries and departments.The lists were originally notified in 2005 and subsequently revised in 2011, 2015 and 2016.The FO said the revised control lists were harmonised with the standards and lists of international export control regimes i.e. the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Missile Technology Control Regimes and the Australia Group.It incorporates the latest changes and updates made by these export control regimes.The notification signifies the continuing resolve and policy of Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state to advance the shared goals of non-proliferation and strictly adhere to its commitments, the FO said.