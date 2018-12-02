Pakistan not trustworthy, says UP minister on offer for talks with India

Mathura, Dec 2 (PTI) Terming Pakistan as unreliable, Uttar Pradesh Minister for power Srikant Sharma has said the neighbouring country should remain within limits and not forget the heroic deed of Indian forces.Speaking at a function dedicated to "Armed forces" here on Saturday evening, he said it was the generosity of India that Pakistan had been pardoned in the past when thousands of their army personnel were forced to surrender but were then released.Referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer for a dialogue with India, the minister said Islamabad was not trustworthy as it believed in "backbiting".He said after the surgical strike, Indian forces have given a message that any attempt to challenge it would be reciprocated with "compound interest". Lauding the dedication of the gallantry forces, Sharma said, the Narendra Modi Govt has fulfilled their long pending demand for one rank one pay.The function was organised by Amarnath Educational Institutions. PTI COR TVSTVS