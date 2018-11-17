Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit UAE on Sunday

By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will Sunday embark on a day-long visit to the UAE where he will hold talks with the top leadership of the Gulf country and seek investment opportunities, the Foreign Office said Saturday.Prime Minister Khan visits the UAE at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan al Nehyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces.He will be accompanied by Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Petroleum, Power and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce."Matters of bilateral, regional and global interest will be discussed in the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince," the Foreign Office said.The two sides will discuss the possibility of assistance package by the UAE to Pakistan as well as investment in Pakistan, officials in the Foreign Office said.Khan paid a brief visit to the UAE in September and the two sides had discussed cooperation in the economic area.Later, a business delegation from the UAE visited Pakistan to explore investment opportunities in the country.The Foreign Office said the prime minister will also meet Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE. PTI SH MRJMRJ