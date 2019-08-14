Pakistan remarks on Kashmir being echoed by Congress: BJP

Jammu, Aug 14 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of echoing remarks by Pakistan over abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and doing politics over it. BJP vice president and the party's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna told reporters here that the Congress is frustrated over the overwhelming response to the scrapping of certain provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the state. "What statement are emerging from Pakistan, are being echoed by the Congress party. The Congress is making similar statements that Pakistan has been resorting to," he said."They (Congress) will have to clear their stand on it," Rai said.Terming the decision of the removing certain provisions of Article 370 as historic, Khanna said the Centre's move was hailed by people across the country.The frustration of the Congress is over the overwhelming response of the people of India to the decision, he said."The Congress is afraid of their total erosion in the country that is why they are doing politics over Article 370 by making absurd statements", Khanna said.He said it is the time to be united. PTI AB ANBANB