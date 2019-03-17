Pakistan seeks UN probe into disclosure of Saeed's info to Indian news agency

(Eds: Adding para 5) /RNew Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Irked over disclosure of information regarding the UNs rejection of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeeds plea for removal of his name from the list of global terrorists earlier this month, Pakistan has written to the global body urging the setting up of an enquiry to find out how Indias news agency, Press Trust of India (PTI), got the information.This is one of the rare occasions when a country has written to the United Nations seeking a probe into publishing of happenings at the world body. In a letter to the UN last week, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi urged the setting up of an enquiry to find out which of the 15 members of the Committee had provided the information to Indias official news agency about the UNs rejection of Hafiz Saeeds plea for removal of his name from the list of global terrorists earlier this month, a government source said here.Though she erroneously described the Press Trust of India as official news agency, Lodhi, a former journalist, attached news clippings carrying PTI stories.PTI is a private, not-for-profit news cooperative, collectively owned by dozens of newspapers. On March 7, Press Trust India broke the story about the UN rejecting an appeal by the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind to remove his name from a list of banned terrorists. The UN decision had come after India provided detailed evidence, including highly confidential information, related to the JuD leaders activities, sources had told PTI.The continuation of the UN ban against Saeed come amidst China blocking another bid, made by France, the UK, the US and Russia, at the global body to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Reacting to the Pakistan move, officials said the move is an attempt to curb the Indian medias relentless coverage of Pakistan-based terrorism. Lodhi has not questioned the veracity of the PTI news story but instead sought to restrict flow of information about the continuation of the ban and desired that such information should not be made public in the future, a source familiar with the development said.However, there was no support for Lodhis request, sources said. PTI PYK GVS