Pakistan shells forward posts in Rajouri

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) Pakistani troops Sunday opened fire at forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, a defence spokesman said.The Pakistani troops lobbed mortars and opened fire from small arms from across the border in Naushera sector at 1:15 pm, the spokesman said.He said Indian troops guarding the border retaliated effectively and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.PTI TAS DVDV