Pakistan shells villages along LOC in J&K's Poonch district

Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said. "Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars and firing small arms along the LoC in Mankote and Krishna Gati sectors from 0750 hours," the Defence spokesman said. He said the Army was retaliating befittingly and there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the cross-border firing which was still continuing when last reports were received. The latest incident of ceasefire violation comes after a gap of two days. Pakistan troops shelled villages along the LOC in Nowshera sector on Tuesday. Seven persons including three soldiers have been killed in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch since India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26. PTI AB INDIND