Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) Pakistani forces violated ceasefire on Sunday by resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.Mortar shelling and firing from small arms from across the LoC started in Sunderbani sector around 6.30 pm, prompting effective retaliation by the Indian Army, the official said.He said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the firing, which was still continuing when last reports were received.Border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's preemptive air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Balakot on February 26, following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted dozens of villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, since then. PTI TAS SOMSOM