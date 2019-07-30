Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector

Srinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Pakistani troops Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked artillery fire towards Indian positions, an army official said."There was an unprovoked ceasefire violation including calibre escalation (artillery fire) by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector from 1.00 pm onwards," the official said.There were no reports of any casualty on the Indian side in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, he said.The official said the India Army retaliated to the Pakistani aggression effectively."Own troops retaliated to the ceasefire violation strongly, resulting in heavy casualties on the enemy side," he added. PTI MIJ ABHABH