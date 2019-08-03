Pakistani arrested near Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Pb), Aug 3 (PTI)A 38-year-old Pakistani national was arrested near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, an official said Saturday.Yakub, a resident of Kamalia village in Tobha Tek Singh district in Pakistan, was found to be roaming under suspicious circumstances on Friday night near Border Out Post (BOP) Donald Rai Dina Nath and was arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, the official said.A few papers have been seized from him and the matter is being investigated, they said. PTI CORR CHS VSD MAZ MAZ SOMSOM