Pakistani held near Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur

(Eds: Correction in headline, intro) Ferozepur (Pb), Aug 3 (PTI)A 38-year-old Pakistani national was held near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, an official said Saturday.Yakub, a resident of Kamalia village in Tobha Tek Singh district in Pakistan, was found to be roaming under suspicious circumstances on Friday night near Border Out Post (BOP) Dona Rai Dina Nath and was nabbed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, the official said.A few papers have been seized from him and the matter is being investigated, they said. PTI CORR CHS VSD MAZ SOM