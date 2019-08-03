scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Pakistani held near Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur

(Eds: Correction in headline, intro) Ferozepur (Pb), Aug 3 (PTI)A 38-year-old Pakistani national was held near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, an official said Saturday.Yakub, a resident of Kamalia village in Tobha Tek Singh district in Pakistan, was found to be roaming under suspicious circumstances on Friday night near Border Out Post (BOP) Dona Rai Dina Nath and was nabbed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, the official said.A few papers have been seized from him and the matter is being investigated, they said. PTI CORR CHS VSD MAZ SOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos