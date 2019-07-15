Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF personnel in J-K

Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF personnel while he was trying to cross the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, officials said. The incident took place around 3 am when a man in his 60's was trying to sneak into the Indian territory near the S M Pura border post, they said. The officials said the intruder was gunned down by the BSF men of 62 battalion near the fence after he ignored repeated warnings to surrender. The body was kept at S M Pura border post, they said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway. PTI AB NES SNESNESNE