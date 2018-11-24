Palampur to be developed as tourist destination: HP CM

Shimla, Nov 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that the picturesque town of Palampur in the hill-state's Kangra district will be developed as a tourist destination.Addressing a public meeting in Nagri, Palampur on Friday, Thakur said work on Himani Chamunda-Palampur ropeway would begin soon to develop the area as a major attraction for tourists. The CM also announced that a car parking along with a circuit house would soon come up in Palampur. PTI DJI RHL