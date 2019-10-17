scorecardresearch
Palika Bazaar salesperson dies in accident

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A 50-year-old salesperson in Palika Bazaar died after he allegedly fell from a bus in New Delhi's Barakhamba area, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Rambir, a resident of Dakshinpuri, was going to his house after his work. He was drunk at the time of the incident, a senior officer said. Rambir was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to his family on Thursday after a post-mortem, the police said. Police are analysing the CCTV footage and trying to ascertain the sequence of the incident. PTI NITHMB

