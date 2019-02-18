Pall of gloom descends on Haryana's village after soldier's death during encounter

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) A pall of gloom descended on Rajgarh village in Rewari district of Haryana following the death of Sepoy Hari Singh in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in a fierce 16-hour encounter, in which an Army major and four security forces personnel lost their lives. Sepoy Hari Singh of the Rashtriya Rifles was killed during the encounter. Hari Singh's father Agadi Singh too served in the Army. His village is located on the Haryana-Rajasthan border. Hari Singh is survived by his wife and a son. In a message issued here, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the entire country salutes the spirit with which the soldiers are fighting the terrorists. Expressing grief on Hari Singh's death, Khattar said soldiers from Haryana have always made supreme sacrifices for the country. The last rites of Hari Singh will be held on Tuesday. PTI SUN SNESNE