Pallavi Sharda tapped for female lead in ABC pilot 'Triangle'

Los Angeles, Apr 6 (PTI) Bollywood actor Pallavi Sharda has been cast as the female lead in the pilot episode of ABC drama "Triangle".According to Deadline, the 31-year-old actor will star opposite actor Mike Vogel, best known for films such as "Poseidon", "Blue Valentine" and "The Help".Sharda, who was born in Perth, Australia, has featured in many Bollywood films, most notably opposite Ranbir Kapoor in "Besharam" and Ayushmann Khurrana in "Hawaizaada"."Triangle", written by Jon Harmon Feldman and Sonny Postiglione, poses the question, what if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travelers over the course of human history? When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants, from throughout history, to survive and somehow find a way home.Sharda will essay the role of Alex, the girlfriend of David's (Vogel), who is trying to connect with his teen daughter Natalie (Sarah Catherine Hook).The pilot, which will be directed by McG, will also feature Matt Passmore, Edwin Hodge, Mallory Jansen, Lorenzo Richelmy, Amit Shah and Diana Bermudez.The project will currently shooting in New Zealand and will be executive produced by Feldman, Jennifer Gwartz and Postiglione. PTI RB RB SHDSHD