Pamela Adlon joins Judd Apatow's comedy

Los Angeles, May 30 (PTI) Pamela Adlon has boarded filmmaker Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy film.The "Better Things" creator-star joins Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, Bill Burr and Bel Powley.Details are scarce but it is reported that the coming-of-age film, set in New York's Staten Island, will use elements from Davidson's life.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apatow is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote along with Davidson and Dave Sirus. Tomei will play Davidson's mother and Maude will play Davidson's sister.The film is scheduled to be released on June 19, 2020. PTI RDSRDS
