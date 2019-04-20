Pan India students' interactions will clear misconceptions about Kashmir: Guv Malik

Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday suggested University of Jammu to organise academic and extra-curricular events in different educational institutions in the country to clear misconceptions about the prevailing security environment in the state. The Governor said such an interaction between local students with their counterparts in other states would also promote better understanding among youth regarding diversity existing in the country. Malik, who is also chancellor of the University of Jammu, was speaking at the 85th Council meeting of the varsity at Raj Bhavan here. Jammu varsity has been selected for grant of Rs 100 crore under RUSA-II in 2018-19. To change perception of Jammu and Kashmir, the Governor suggested organizing academic and extra-curricular events in different educational institutions outside the state so that increased interaction among students could help in clearing misconceptions relating to security environment prevailing in the state and promote better understanding among youth regarding diversity existing in the country, an official spokesman said. In order to usefully gain under RUSA-II phase, the Governor emphasised restructuring of course curriculum by integrating it with research both in science and technology as well as humanities. He stressed on providing world class education by modernising and creating smart classrooms, providing e-resources and state of the art laboratories, introduction of new programmes and courses with emphasis on developing broad competencies and skills in order to ensure that the state's students can compete at the national and global level. Malik suggested focus on establishing Research and Innovation Cluster for creating synergies and partnerships among all institutions of higher learning of the region. He stressed handholding of the affiliated colleges of the University in areas of research, governance, accreditation and quality assurance. In order to enrich both academic and social life of the students, the Governor advised developing inter-disciplinary programmes to enhance cross-collaboration among faculty and scholars, introduction of student exchange programmes in various disciplines and programmes and holding mega cultural, sports and academic events on the campus. Malik emphasised ensuring adequate and separate sanitation facilities for female students within the campus which would be under the supervision of female supervisors engaged to look after such facilities and establishment of a common room for female students in all campuses and colleges. He also suggested installation of mobile jammers in the examination hall and making biometric attendance necessary for teachers and research scholars. PTI TAS RCJ