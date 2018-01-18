Panacea Biotec partners Serum Institute for hexavalent vaccine

(Eds: Adding more information, quotes)

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Biotechnology firm Panacea Biotec has signed two long-term agreements with vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) and its wholly-owned subsidiary to manufacture and sell a type of hexavalent vaccine.

The vaccine is a combination of six antigens to protect against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenza type B and Polio.

"Under the collaboration, SII is entitled to manufacture and sell fully liquid Whole cell Pertussis (wP) and Salk-based Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) based Hexavalent vaccine (DTwP-HepB-Hib-IPV) developed and commercialised by Panacea Biotec," the company said in a BSE filing.

SII will ensure supply of IPV bulk to Panacea Biotec, an important constituent of the hexavalent vaccine, from its wholly-owned subsidiary Bilthovan Biologicals B V (BBIO), it added.

Panacea Biotec Joint MD Rajesh Jain said it is the first fully liquid wP-IPV based hexavalent vaccine in the world.

In the next two years, both companies will work together to get this vaccine introduced in the National Immunisation Programme of the government of India and developing countries by working closely with key stakeholders, it said.

The important stakeholders include governments of different countries, World Health Organisation (WHO), Global Alliance for Vaccines & Immunisation (GAVI), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and other United Nations agencies. "It is a historic deal wherein two major vaccine companies in India have come forward to join hands to address unmet needs of both private and public markets globally," SII CEO & Executive Director Adar C Poonawalla said.

With the convenience of Six in one, it has potential of over 250 million doses in next 3-4 years with a market size of over USD 1.25 billion annually, he added.

Shares of Panacea Biotec were trading at Rs 275 on BSE, a sharp spike of 7.05 per cent from the previous close.