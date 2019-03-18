Panasonic India sets up e-charging station in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Consumer electronics major Panasonic India Monday said it has set up an e-vehicle charging station at power distribution company BSES Yamuna Power's office here. The newly launched charging station will reduce the charge time significantly for lithium-ion battery powered electric vehicles, it said. The facility comes with key advantages such as real time charging data, app based control and automated payment mechanism, among others, it added. With this association, Panasonic said, it aims to strengthen the partnership with one of the progressive electric distribution companies and scale it up in the future. PTI ABI RVKRVK