Panchayat ghar set ablaze by some miscreants in J-K

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) A panchayat ghar was set ablaze allegedly by some unidentified miscreants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday night, police said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, they said. "Some miscreants set a panchayat ghar at Brakpora, in the south Kashmir district, on fire," said a police official. He said the fire resulted in some damage to the building. PTI SSB SNESNE