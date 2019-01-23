Panchayats in Haryana authorised to carry out one development work at their own level

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister O P Dhankar said Wednesday that the village panchayats have been authorised to carry out any one development work at their own level. "From January 26, the village panchayats (excluding district Jind) will be able to carry out development works at their own level. The panchayats have been authorised to carry out any one important development work as per the need of the village concerned," said Dhankar in a release issued here. The gram sabhas shall organise special meeting on January 26 for approving any development work. The minister said except Jind district, where the model code of conduct is in force in view of by-elections, the gram sabhas of remaining districts will pass such proposals. The gram sabha of a village with population up to three thousand would be able to approve project amounting up to Rs 15 lakh whereas gram sabha of village with population more than three thousand would be able to approve project amounting up to Rs 20 lakh. It is for the first time that gram sabhas have been authorised to carry out such work, he claimed. Dhankar said there are 6,204 panchayats and this provision of budget for gram Sabhas has been made for the first time. PTI CHS SNESNE