P&G Q3 net dips 13 pc to Rs 131 cr

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care today reported a 13 per cent decline in the net profit at Rs 131 crore for the December quarter, on the back of increased investment in product innovation and advertising.

The net profit of the FMCG company was Rs 150.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Both the feminine care and healthcare businesses delivered strong growth behind brand fundamentals, strength of product portfolio and improved in-store execution, P&G said in a statement.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 711 crore during the quarter ended December 2017, from Rs 686 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. PTI JD SBT