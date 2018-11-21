Panel examining OBC sub-categorisation likely to get extension till May 31

(Eds: Correcting dateline) New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The commission examining sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) may get an extension till May 31 next year, indicating there is unlikely to be much forward movement on the crucial issue of creating quota within quota till the general elections are over. A final call in this regard is expected be taken by the Union Cabinet on Thursday when the proposal is likely to figure during its meeting, sources said. The Cabinet in August had extended the term of the five-member panel headed by Justice G Rohini (retd), which is looking into the sub-categorisation of the OBCs, till November.The commission was formed with the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind in October last year and was mandated to examine the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes or communities in the central list of OBCs.It was also tasked with working out the mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters for sub-categorisation within such OBCs and taking up the exercise of identifying the castes, sub-castes and communities and classifying them into the respective sub-categories.It was stipulated to submit its report within 10 weeks from assumption of charge by the chairperson. Since then, it has been granted extensions thrice citing voluminous data obtained from all quarters and the time required for its scientific analysis to prepare a comprehensive report. As per the last extension approved by the Cabinet, the Commission was to submit its report till November. It started functioning on October 11 and has since interacted with all the states and Union Territories that have reservation for OBCs and the state backward classes commissions.The commission has held extensive meetings with various other stakeholders including community associations and people belonging to various backward classes.It also obtained caste-wise records of OBCs admitted in higher educational institutes as well as similar caste-wise data of recruits in central departments, central public sector undertakings, public sector banks and financial institutions. PTI PLB RT