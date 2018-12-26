Panel set up to look into number of workers engaged in J-K's power devp dept

Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration constituted a four-member fact-finding committee on Wednesday to determine the actual number of workers engaged in the power development department (PDD).The committee will be headed by administrative secretary, planning, development and monitoring department, and will submit its report by March 15 next year, an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) said here.It said the panel would determine the actual number of various types of workers and labourers engaged in the PDD with or without proper authorisation, duration of their engagement and status of payment of wages, division-wise.The committee will also supervise the audit of the data with regard to these labourers by two teams to be constituted by the finance department, one each for Kashmir division and Jammu division, the order said.It will also ascertain the genuineness of the claims of those engaged on the basis of the data to be provided by the teams.Administrative secretary, PDD, administrative secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Irrigation and flood control department and representative of finance department, not below the level of director, will be members of the committee, the GAD order stated. PTI TAS AB NSDNSD