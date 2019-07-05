Panel to be set up to evaluate ways to encourage women participation in economy: FM

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said a committee will be set up to evaluate, suggest measures to encourage and facilitate women participation in country's development. Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman proposed to expand self help groups (SHG) to all districts and said one woman in every SHG will get loan of up to Rs 1 lakh under Mudra Yojana. She further noted that the government will streamline multiple labour laws into a set of four labour codes. Sitharaman noted that major economies will face labour shortage and added India will focus on training new age skills like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, 3D printing. The government will also launch mission to integrate traditional artisans and creative persons with global market and will work to obtain GI/patents for them. She also said the government aims to bring greater ease of living for citizens. Highlighting government's achievements, she said 35 crore LED bulbs were distributed leading to cost saving of Rs 18,341 crore annually. Sitharaman said railway station modernisation programme will be launched this year. She also proposed to establish National Research Foundation to fund, to coordinate and to promote research in country. PTI TEAM ANZ MBI RKL DRR