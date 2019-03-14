Panels formed to keep tab on fake news, media ads in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) Several committees have been formed to keep a watch on instances of paid and fake news as also on suspicious ads on media platforms including social media, during Lok Sabha elections, officials said Thursday. Rajasthan's Additional Chief Electoral Officer Jogaram said the committees have been formed in coordination with the Information and Public Relations Department.Addressing officials of the media cell set up for Lok Sabha elections, Jogaram said pre-certification is mandatory for any political party or candidate to advertise in electronic media or e-papers.However, it is not mandatory for advertising in the print media, he said.He said that Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) will be formed in all 33 districts under District Election Officers. Rajasthan will vote for the Lok Sabha elections in two phases -- April 29 and May 6. PTI AG TIRTIR