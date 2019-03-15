Pankaj Kumar takes over as Sterlite Copper CEO

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Sterlite Copper Friday said Pankaj Kumar has taken over as its new chief executive officer. He replaces P Ramnath, who would be a senior advisor to the company. "Sterlite Copper today announced the formal appointment of Pankaj Kumar as the new chief executive officer of its operations," the company said in a statement on Friday. The appointment has taken place with immediate effect, it said. "It is an honour to be back to a place that feels like home," Kumar said. Ramnath, who has led the company for the past eight years, said his tenure as the CEO has been an eventful journey and there have been numerous ups and downs. "However, the one thing that will continue to remain steadfast is our commitment towards the well-being of the people of Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) and nothing will take precedence over that," he added The new CEO's appointment comes at a time when the legal processes are in progress for reopening the Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin. Kumar has nearly 29 years of industry experience and has previously served as chief operating officer and director (smelters) at Hindustan Zinc. Prior to that, he has worked in various conglomerates such as Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Mittal Steel. The Tamil Nadu government had in May last year ordered the state's pollution control board to seal and "permanently" close the mining group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns. PTI SID HRS