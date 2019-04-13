Pankaj Tripathi to make cameo in Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium'

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be making a special appearance in Irrfan Khan's comeback film "Angrezi Medium". Irrfan, who had opened up about his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis in March last year, is back to work after his treatment abroad. The 52-year-old actor is currently shooting for Dinesh Vijan's production in Udaipur, Rajasthan.Tripathi, who will be sharing screen space with the Irrfan for the first time, said it was one of the things on his wish list."My role is a cameo. It's my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinu (Vijan) that made me say yes for it. I always wanted to work with Irrfan and when Dinu offered this role I immediately agreed to do this role even if it's just a cameo, to begin with," Tripathi said in a statement.Both the actors are the alumni of famous theatre institute, National School of Drama."Angrezi Medium", being directed by Homi Adjania, also features Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. PTI RB SHD