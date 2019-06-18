Panneerselvam greets Nadda on becoming BJP's working president

Chennai, Jun 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Tuesday greeted former Union minister J P Nadda on being appointed as the BJP's working president. The AIADMK coordinator expressed confidence that the BJP would reach greater heights under Nadda, who was the health minister in the previous NDA government. "Dear @JPNadda ji, on behalf of AIADMK Party, I would like to extend my hearty congratulations on your elevation as first national working President of the BJP," Panneerselvam wrote on his Twitter handle. "I am confident that under your astute leadership, the BJP will continue to achieve greater heights in the days to come," he said. Nadda was appointed as BJP's working president during the party's parliamentary board meeting on Monday. The decision by BJP's highest decision-making body was announced by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. PTI SA ROH SNESNE