Pant asks banks to hold financial literacy camps

Dehradun, Dec 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant Thursday asked banks to increase their cash deposit ratio in hill areas by holding maximum number of campaigns to increase financial literacy of the people living in remote areas. "Special attention should be given by the bankers to increase the CD ratio of hill districts. For this bankers should run maximum number of literacy campaigns in such areas," Pant said while addressing the67th State Level Bankers' Committee meeting here. He also asked them to avail of the financial assistance being provided by NABARD for holding such literacy camps. "NABARD is providing assistance of Rs 2,000 per literacy camp and with this help, efforts should be made to organise maximum such campaigns and increase the financial literacy of people," he said. He also asked bankers to sanction crop loans and term loans to maximum beneficiaries to fulfil the Prime Minister's target of doubling farmers' income by 2022.