Pantaloons Cheers for India with “How Blue Are You?”

For millions of Indians, cricket is not just a sport, its a religion. On June 16th, 2019 India will play against Pakistan and every Indian fan will wear their hearts on their sleeves, cheering the team on for yet another victory. Pantaloons, one of the largest and iconic fast fashion brands in India, will join in to express its love for the sport with its Cricket campaign, How Blue Are You? As part of the campaign, the brand will change its identity, which has been its calling card for years. So just for the campaign, Pantaloons will proudly change the colour of its logo to Blue. Even the name of the Loyalty Program will be changed from Greencard to Bluecard for the campaign. A hyper-personalised campaign is being created for 50 Lakh Pantaloons loyalty club members. The campaign will showcase the number of blue clothes the customer has bought and offer options to up the Blue quotient in their wardrobes. Elaborating further on the campaign, Ryan Fernandes, Head of marketing and E-commerce, Pantaloons, said, How Blue Are You is our attempt to pay tribute to the Indian fan. We are going to go all out, right from tweaking our brand identity and loyalty program for one day, to delivering personalized fan moments for our customers. As one of Indias most loved fashion brands, we want to show our love for the nation and cheer for our boys in Blue. Its time for the ultimate fan pilgrimage and every brand worth its salt, would want to leverage it. Our attempt was to pay the ultimate homage by changing the colour of Pantaloons iconic loyalty club branding logo and integrating the campaign all the way through, says Anil Nair, CEO VMLY&R, the agency behind this campaign. About PantaloonsPantaloons, a division of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is Indias Favourite Fast Fashion Destination has over 313 fashion destinations spread across 150+ towns and cities in the country. With continued focus on catering to varied apparel and non?apparel needs of Indian consumers in a modern retail environment, Pantaloons has emerged as a strong brand in the fashion industry over the past two decades and is making fashion accessible across the length and breadth of the country. Website: www.pantaloons.com Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.ABFRL is India's No 1. Fashion Lifestyle entity. ABFRL hosts India's largest fashion network which includes 2,700+ ABFRL brand outlets, a footprint of 7.5 million sq. ft. of retail space across 750+ cities and towns. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail. Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No 1 Fashion Lifestyle entity.