Panther found dead in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) A male panther was found dead near a village here on Saturday.The carcass of the panther, aged around one year, was found in the forest area near Jaisinghpura Khor village, officials said.Exact cause of the death will be clear after the post-mortem, Sudarshan Sharma, deputy conservator of forest (wildlife) at the Jaipur Zoo said. The carcass was disposed off in the presence of the officials from forest, the district administration and local police.