Panthers Party to contest all six LS seats in J&K

Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) will contest all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, a party leader said on Wednesday."JKNPP will contest all the six seats in J&K. It shall declare its candidates on March 23, 24, 25 and 26 for all the six seats in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," patron of JKNPP Bhim Singh told reporters here. The general election in J-K will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, with counting on May 23.Singh alleged that the state was passing through its most difficult times since the 1990s and there was a massive political as well as social crisis. "This is only because of the mess created by the ruling clique, who have been robbing (the) state and squeezing the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to serve their own interests," he said. The situation deserves a serious attention of all nationalist forces in the country, he added. Singh said J-K "suffered for several decades" under the rule of the National Conference (NC) and the Congress, while the PDP-BJP alliance government too was no different and continued with the "looting and plundering" of the state.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoyed the silent support of the NC and the Congress, he claimed. The JKNPP leader further said that elections to the state assembly were delayed with a clear understanding among all "partners of loot" namely, the NC, the Congress, the PDP and the BJP. The "grand alliance of all the four" was responsible for delaying Assembly elections, he claimed. PTI AB RHL