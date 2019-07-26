Pantum achieves 800% growth in Q1 and Q2 sales in the Indian market

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ZHUHAI, China, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a developer and manufacturer of laser printers and printing solutions, has achieved a year-on-year sales growth rate of more than 800% in the Indian market in Q1 and Q2 of 2019. This follows the implementation of a new product and distribution strategy at the beginning of the year that specifically targets the unique features of the world's second most populous nation and sixth largest economy.Starting in 2019, Pantum began to streamline the journey of its products to end users, building up an omnichannel ecosystem that integrates online and offline distribution channels. By June, Pantum achieved a comprehensive coverage of 28 states together with more than 50 sub-distributors nationwide, built up national distribution network in India. To increase its presence in India's rapidly expanding e-commerce landscape, Pantum launched on Amazon.com in January 2019, where hundreds of units sold per month. Pantum also launched on India's other major e-commerce platform, Flipkart and Paytm. This omnichannel approach has allowed Pantum to open up a new phase of development in India. Pantum actively participated in government and large-scale project bidding and eventually won the trust of users. Up till now, Pantum has become the choice of many governments and public institutions, and successfully won the bid for the education system in a southern Indian state, supplying thousands of printers to thousands of secondary schools.Pantum presides over a comprehensive portfolio of laser printers with more than 10 models that can fully meet the needs of different customers, including governments, enterprises, small and home offices, and families. At the end of 2019, around 20 models will be available in India market.In India market, Pantum is primarily promoting two entry-level products, the single-function P2500 model and the multi-function M6502 model. With their efficient printing speeds of 22 PPM as well as low purchase and usage costs, these models have become the choice of many consumers. As for the mid-range market, Pantum continues to create differentiated products, such as the high-speed, single-function P3500 model and the high-speed, multi-function M7102 model, both of which boast printing speeds of 33 PPM and copying speeds of 24 PPM on M7102DN. Moreover, one-click installation and mobile printing from a smartphone app opens up an even more efficient and practical printing experience.On the distribution front, Pantum has teamed up with distribution giant Supertron Who is the top 4 IT distributor in India as its national distributor and leading global IT and service supplier Wipro as its nationwide customer service representative to provide user-friendly on-site services. It has also formed a local sales team that provides sales services to sub-distributors and resellers. The combination of design distinction, price advantages, and localised services have given Pantum a significant boost in the Indian market."India is a key market for Pantum and we are focused on further enhancing the user experience by introducing innovative and competitive products," said Michael Qin, Pantum International Sales Director. "With positive results that have exceeded our targets, Pantum will continue to improve and optimize our product offering, after-sales service, and distribution so that we can keep providing more cost-effective options to our customers in India." About PantumFounded in 2010, Pantum is the original printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion and is currently active in more than 50 countries and regions across the world, including China, Russia, South Africa, the US, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East. Driven by its patented technology, Pantum is continuously innovating its office products so as to meet the evolving needs of customers, offering convenient, easy-to-use, economical, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is bringing greater value to India customers by providing cost-effective products, on-site service and attractive sales policies. Website: www.pantum.inSocial media: @partum international Service hotline: +91-1800-419-3160Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnvar/20190725/2534903-1-aPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnvar/20190725/2534903-1-b PWRPWR