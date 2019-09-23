Pantum's All-year Product and Distribution Strategy Achieves National Coverage in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a developer and manufacturer of laser printers and printing solutions, has established a nationwide storefront and distribution network in India by the first half of 2019. The sales channel was built in six months through a series of events, roadshows, seminars and sales promotions aimed at making an omnichannel ecosystem with close connections to end-users.The customized approach to the world's second-most populous nation and sixth-largest economy covered many major cities in India, such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Seminars and roadshows have helped the company obtain trust and recognition from its partners and end-users on its signature products, including the outstanding 3-in-1 monochrome laser multifunction printer, the M6502NW.Pantum M6502NW is an entry-level monochrome multi-function 3-in-1 laser printer with copy and scan functionality in addition to standard print features. Designed for SOHO professionals, small and medium business, corporate as well as other end-users, it is not only the most environmentally friendly machine, but its compact size, simple design, smart Install feature and excellent performance earn lots of recommendations with a broad user and make a worthy choice for them.For one thing, M6502NW is compact and exceptionally lightweight for a multi-function laser printer, measuring as small as a 16.5-inch laptop and weighing 7.5 kg with all accessories attached, which enable it to be integrated into any home or office desktop environment. Instead of complicated and painful driver installation steps, Pantum offers one-step installation to establish a connection with PCs devices( via USB, Network and Wi-Fi connections) through a few mouse clicks and start printing, copying and scanning, making driver installation and connection more convenient than ever. Once the printer establishes a connection with mobile devices via a router or WI-FI hotspot, Pantum M6502NW also can help customers work smart at any time and anywhere by using its mobile printing APP to realize the functions of printing, copying, and scanning.Besides, the focus on printing costs is highlighted by users. A standard toner cartridge for the laser M6502NW costs around INR 1600 to INR 1800 for a rated 1,600 pages, which works out to an affordable Rs.1.0 per sheet, enabling lower-cost single-page printing, while the full metal frame body ensures an exceptional lifespan with low operational and maintenance cost.In support of green life, M6502NW also applies more eco-friendly technologies, such as an enhanced sleep mode and a reduction in ozone emissions, toner wastage, and noise. Without wasting electricity and making noise during operation, you'll find it's a considerate officemate.Other excellent performances of the product include: First print out time less than 7.8s Fast printing and copying speed of up to 22PPM and 22CPM respectively Fast processor speed up to 600MHZ with 128MB memory Recommended monthly duty cycle at 2,000 pages and maximum at 20,000 pagesThe M6502NW printer is to be highly promoted in India through Pantum's established Indian sales network with value-added on-site and sales service. Pantum is extending the availability of the product line to more than 30 second-tier cities, such as Pune, Vijaywada, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Hubli, Madurai."We have made rapid progress in expanding our network in India and look forward to introducing our all-star printer lineup and exciting models in the coming months," said Michael Qin, Pantum International Sales Director. "Moving forward, Pantum will bring more innovative products and services to India making life more convenient."For more information about Pantum and the M6502NW, please visit Amazon.About PantumFounded in 2010, Pantum is the leading printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion and is currently active in more than 50 countries and regions across the world. Driven by its patented technology, Pantum is continuously innovating its office products to meet the evolving needs of customers, offering convenient, easy-to-use, economical, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is bringing higher value to Indian customers by providing cost-effective products, on-site services, and attractive sales policies. Pantum saw its sales grow by 800% in Q1 and Q2.Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnvar/20190920/2587272-1-aPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnvar/20190920/2587272-1-b PWRPWR