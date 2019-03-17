Panun Kashmir welcomes Indian air strike on terror camp in Pak

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) Panun Kashmir, an organisation advocating the cause of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Sunday hailed the Centre for carrying out an air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan following the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel. "We welcome the decision of government of India to inflict debilitating costs on Pakistan for unleashing jihad (holy war) on the territory of India. It is time that a very high debilitating cost is imposed on the jihadi support structures operating on the soil of India," chairman Panun Kashmir Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here. Terming the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami a "step in the right direction", he demanded similar action against Jamiat Ahle Hadith and its sister affiliates, claiming that the organisation has "phenomenally widened its indoctrination infrastructure in the state". PTI TAS AQS