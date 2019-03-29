Papua New Guinea eyes engagement with India's MSMEs

(Eds: Removing words in intro) New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) A delegation from Papua New Guinea, led by its Minister of National Planning Richard Maru, has met National Small Industries Corporation CMD Ram Mohan Mishra here and discussed opportunities for cooperation between MSMEs from the two countries. National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the MSME ministry. Mishra apprised the delegation of various activities of NSIC for promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country and abroad. He also discussed the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the MSME sector, NSIC said in a statement. The delegation also visited NSIC's Technical Incubation Centre for creating self-employment opportunities and its Advanced Training Centre for upgrading the skills of youth. Maru said NSIC's rapid incubation model for training unemployed youth is the apt model for engaging youth in productive activities in Papua New Guinea. PTI RSN HRS