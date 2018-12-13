Par panel anguish over CGHS not covering full cost of prosthetic limbs needed by jawans

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has expressed anguish over the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) not covering the full cost of prosthetic limbs needed by amputee paramilitary jawans, saying there was a need to revise the rules in this effect.The parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by Congress leader P Chidambaram, also said the medical facilities available for the CRPF personnel and their utilisation and effectiveness in time of need must be tested as these might not be sufficient for such a large force."The committee is anguished to know that the CRPF personnel who sustained injuries in line of their duties and lost their limbs are being provided only 30-40 per cent of the total cost of the best quality prosthetic limbs available in the market under the CGHS Scheme," it said in a report submitted to Rajya Sabha Wednesday.The panel took notes that the CRPF makes payment from their Risk Fund in order to make provisions for the best quality prosthetic limbs for its personnel. The CRPF might use this fund for some other important objectives like providing financial benefits to the families of the members of the force who die while in service. "The committee, therefore, recommends that the CGHS norms regarding artificial limbs need to be revised with respect to all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). High-end prosthetic limbs must be provided to the amputees belonging to all the CAPFs and the full cost should be borne by the government," it said. The committee said medical facilities should be a priority for the force personnel given the remote and interior locations of their camps. It recommended that a team of qualified doctors and paramedics should be available at all battalion headquarters and, wherever feasible, at all camps.Facilities for blood tests, X-rays, routine medicines, malaria detection kit, snake bite kit, regular medical checkups and ambulances must be made available at all CRPF camps. PTI ACB AAR