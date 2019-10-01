Par panel on home affairs discusses NRC in Assam, issues related to JK

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Members of the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs discussed issues related to the NRC in Assam and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Tuesday. Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla appeared before the panel headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday and made a presentation on the functioning of the ministry and various organisations under its aegis, it said.Besides him, the meeting was attended by a host of top officers from internal security apparatus, including Director Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, DG CISF Rajesh Ranjan, DG BSF VK Johri and DG NIA YC Modi."The members raised important issues on the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the NRC in Assam," the statement said.The panel also decided to resume discussion on the management of worsening traffic in Delhi, increasing crimes in the National Capital Region, the National Register of Citizens in Assam and the role of NDRF in mitigating floods. PTI JTR AAR