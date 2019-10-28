Par panel to examine administration and welfare of people in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A parliamentary panel headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma will examine the functioning of administration, development and people's welfare in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs will also look into the rising crime in Delhi-NCR. The panel, which had met thrice before, was briefed by top officials of Delhi Police on the worsening traffic situation in the national capital.According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the panel has also decided to examine the issues of national register of citizens (NRC) in Assam, national security, intelligence coordination and counter terrorism. "The committee will examine administration, development and people's welfare in the Union Territories of: (i) Andaman & Nicobar Islands; (ii) Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh," according to the bulletin. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been bifurcated and the two Union territories will come into effect on October 31. The standing committee will also deliberate on left wing extremism, coastal security, and security of vital installations in the country. It is likely to be briefed by top officials on these subjects.The role of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in mitigating recent floods will also be discussed by the panel. PTI JTR SMN