Parablu Enters Strategic Partnership With Mumbai-based Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

BANGALORE, December 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The partnership is aimed at extending the distribution of Parablu's suite of award-winning cloud data protection solutions to IT-enabled enterprises across India. Parablu, a leading provider of cloud data protection and data management solutions, today announced its distribution agreement with Mumbai-based Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd., India's leading value-added distributor of comprehensive data management and data protection solutions. Going forward, Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. will serve as a value-added distributor of Parablu's BluKrypt, BluVault, BluDrive, and BluSync solutions, made available through its channel partners across India.Mr. Vinod Kumar, M.D of Satcom, said, "IT distribution has undergone a major shift in the past few years owing to the fact that the IT business itself has been evolving at a fast pace each year, marked by growth in vendors, increase in acquisitions and mergers and emergence of new products and evolving technologies. Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. is proud to be associated as a National Distributor of Parablu in the capacity of a backup solutions provider. It completely enhances the overall product portfolio of Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. and our approach towards our valuable partners and customers.""The partnership between Parablu and Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. is aimed at servicing India's enterprise cloud users with new age data management and data collaboration solutions designed at helping modern businesses manage and control business-critical data in radically efficient ways," said Mr. Anand Prahlad, President & CEO of Parablu."Parablu's data management solutions are uniquely differentiated and proven in the market. We are excited about extending these solutions to a wider Indian audience via our partnership with Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd.," Mr. Prahlad further added.About Parablu Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management software, engineers new-age cloud data protection solutions for the digital enterprise. Parablu's Privacy Gateway powered solutions secure enterprise data end-to-end and offer complete visibility into the movement of data. Parablu's suite of products includes BluKrypt - a secure storage container for safeguarding critical data in the cloud, BluVault - a powerful and secure data backup solution designed for the cloud, BluSync - a secure file sharing and collaboration solution for the agile enterprise, and BluDrive - a secure large file transfer solution.Learn more at www.parablu.com.About Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. was established in the year 2000 by Mr. Vinod Kumar as a National company, headquartered in Mumbai, with branch offices in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai.Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. provides end-to-end Security solutions for all categories of Information Technology products (Antivirus, Anti-Spam, Firewall, Unified Threat Management, Patch Management, Log Management, Encryption, Proxy Solution, Data Leakage Prevention, Mobile Management, and Fax Maker) for major international brands. Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. believes in security through control. We offer complete protection and control to business, education and government organizations - defending against known and unknown malware, spyware, intrusions, unwanted applications, spam, and policy abuse, providing comprehensive network access control (NAC) and robust Windows-based State Inspection Firewall with VPN facility and Mail Server solution supporting LINUX, Windows and Macintosh OS. We also deliver engineering solutions and advanced products, systems, and software to address a wide range of technical applications where precise microwave measurement, antenna test ranges, control or data acquisition is required.Learn more at www.satcominfotech.comSource: Parablu Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd.