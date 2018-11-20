Parablu Signs Distribution Agreement With UAE-based Clouds Dubai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, November 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The partnership is aimed at making available Parablus suite of award-winning cloud data management solutions to enterprises in the middle-eastParablu, an award-winning leader in the secure data management solutions space, today announced its distribution agreement with Clouds Dubai, a leading IT Security distributor based in the UAE. As a part of this partnership, Clouds Dubai will promote Parablu's BluKrypt, BluVault, BluDrive and BluSync products in the GCC through its channel partners. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470111/Parablu_Logo.jpg )Clouds Dubai is a leading provider and a value-added distributor of IT Security products in the Gulf region. With an extensive channel base in the Middle East backed by qualified sales and technical teams, Clouds Dubai today has a diversified portfolio of IT Security products and services.Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Aji Joseph, Sales Director, Clouds Dubai said: "We are excited to partner with one of the industry's leading secure data management solutions providers. Our partnership with Parablu reinforces our objective to offer our partners the Knowledge, Solutions & Support that they need to become trusted business advisors to their customers in the information security space. Parablu is in line with our vision of offering best-of-the-breed products and services to channel partners and with this strategic alliance we plan to increase our VAD profile and footprint in the region."Mr. Anand Prahlad, President & CEO of Parablu, further added, "Parablu has a differentiated product offering that has already been proven in most markets. We are excited about bringing our offerings to the Middle East via this partnership with Clouds Dubai. Our main focus is to increase our reach through a wider channel thus ensuring better support to enterprise customers. Clouds Dubai clearly has such an extensive channel network and we're looking forward to a strong and lasting relationship with them."Speaking on the advantages of Parablu, Anand added, "Parablu's suite of secure data management solutions support secure endpoint backup, safer content collaboration, file sharing and faster file transfers. While the solutions work with several cloud storage offerings, Parablu solutions are particularly appealing to a Microsoft Office 365 customer with OneDrive for Business. Our special integration with O365 helps customers utilize OneDrive for Business as a secure storage repository for these applications without requiring any spending for additional disk on the cloud or on-premise. This can translate into almost a 70% cost advantage over other competing solutions. That said, we also support several popular cloud offerings like MS Azure, Google Drive, Amazon S3, and IBM SoftLayer and can even use local disk storage on premises."About Cloud Dubai Clouds Dubai is a leading IT Security distributor in the Middle East taking care of cyber security requirements for our channel partners and their clients. Products that we distribute in the region include Insider Threat Management Solution, Ransomware protection solution, Cloud Email Firewall, User Activity Monitoring Solution, Multifactor Authentication, Single Sign-On & AD User Management. We also provide IT Security services like SOC Consulting, Digital Forensics, Online Reputation Management, Cyber Threat Hunting, Incident Response and Penetration Testing to channel partners and their clients. We work closely with channel partners in the region to promote our products & services. Our partners include System Integrators, Managed Service Providers, IT Solution Providers and ISPs. Our principal security team comprise of proven security researchers with experience and in-depth technical knowledge of security controls and procedures. We also provide pre-sales and post-sales support to channel partners including product training and marketing support.Learn more at http://www.cloudsdubai.aeAbout Parablu Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management software, engineers new-age cloud data protection solutions for the digital enterprise. Parablu's Privacy Gateway powered solutions secure enterprise data end-to-end and offer complete visibility into the movement of data. Parablu's suite of products includes BluKrypt - a secure storage container for safeguarding critical data in the cloud, BluVault - a powerful and secure data backup solution designed for the cloud, BluSync - a secure file sharing and collaboration solution for the agile enterprise, and BluDrive - a secure large file transfer solution.Learn more at http://www.parablu.comSource: Parablu Systems Pvt Ltd PWRPWR