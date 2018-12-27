Parallel Literature Festival to begin in Jaipur from Jan 27

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) About 200 writers and poets from India and abroad will participate in a three-day Parallel Literature Festival (PLF) to be held here from January 27 next year, it was announced on Thursday.President of Rajasthan Progressive Writers Association (PWA) Rituraj said that the objective of the event was to create a positive environment for literature and culture in the city.The authors of different languages including Punjabi, Sindhi, Urdu among others will come together on one platform and will exchange their views at Ravindra Manch from January 27-29, he said. The PLF will coincide with the 2019 edition of the popular Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) that will take place from January 2428 next year at the Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur. PTI SDA RHL