Paras Hospital's Orthopaedic Department Gains Recognition Worldwide

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PATNA, India, April 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Paras HMRI Hospital, Patna achieves an AO Fellowship accreditation by Switzerland-based 'Association of Surgeons for Internal Fixation of Fracture'The hospital helped two patients suffering from walking disorders get back on their feet post surgery. These patients had given up hope after getting surgeries done at hospitals in Delhi and LucknowThe Orthopedic department at Paras HMRI Hospital, Patna has earned a worldwide reputation for quality, which is why it will now be able to offer the renowned AO fellowship to doctors from all over the world. Paras Hospital, Patna has now become the first hospital in eastern India to offer an AO Foundation course. A nod in this regard was given to the orthopedic department of the hospital by the Switzerland-based Association for the Study of Internal Fixation recently. Paras HMRI Hospital has now joined the league of India's 4 other reputed hospitals, along with AIIMS, New Delhi and Gangaram Hospital, Coimbatore in achieving the accreditation. Dr. John Mukhopadhyay, Director, Department of Orthopaedics, Paras, Patna recently helped two patients suffering from walking disorders get back on their feet post surgery. These patients had given up hope on regaining mobility after getting surgeries done at hospitals in Delhi and Lucknow. The Association of Surgeons for Internal Fixation of Fracture was first started in 1958 in Switzerland. The association is led by an international group of surgeons with expertise in the treatment of trauma and disorders of the musculoskeletal system. It also provides the much sought after AO Fellowship in trauma and fracture. In order to be accredited, hospitals have to meet certain standards and Paras HMRI Hospital, Patna managed to meet them all.46-year-old Jay Prakash Verma, who had broken his knee during a road accident, was first admitted to a hospital in Gorakhpur. He underwent surgery twice but to no avail. He was then taken to Medanta Hospital (New Delhi) for surgery but still could not regain mobility. He then came down to Paras HMRI Hospital and Dr. Mukhopadhyay helped him get back on his feet. Another patient, Riyaz Ahmad from Siwan had suffered a foot injury as a result of a road accident. He was also taken to various hospitals in Patna, Lucknow and Delhi but in vain. He started walking soon after a surgical correction at Paras HMRI Hospital under Dr. Mukhopadhyay. He has once again started leading a normal life.Paras Hospital, Patna houses the best of the best when it comes to orthopedic doctors and is equipped with modern machines and state-of-the-art facilities because of which patients return satisfied post surgery.