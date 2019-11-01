'Parasite', 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' part of IFFI's Kaleidoscope

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's Palme dOr winner "Parasite" will have its India premiere as part of the International Film Festival of India's Kaleidoscope segment, which will also screen celebrated titles such as "Portrait of a Lady on Fire", "Echo" and "Queen of Hearts".Every year, Kaleidoscope section showcases 20 handpicked films, representing the best of the world cinema. "Parasite", the most buzzed film of the year and a strong Oscar contender in the International Feature category at Oscars, is a dark comedy about the divide between the rich and poor in Korea.The other films in this section include Mehdi Barsaouis A Son, Levan Akins And Then We Danced, Cannes Jury Prize winner Bacurau, Echo by Rnar Rnarsson, I was at Home, But, La belle poque, Lara, Little Joe, Patrick, Piranhas, Celine Sciammas Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Queen of Hearts, So Long My Son, Stitches, Synonyms, System Crasher, Tremors, The Father and Blanco en blanco.The festival, in its 50th year, will screen 200 films from 76 countries and 26 feature films and 15 non feature films in the Indian panorama section. PTI BKBK